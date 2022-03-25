MQM-P still part of federal government, says Aminul Haque

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is still part of the federal government and any decision will be taken after consultation with our constituents and activists of the party, Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haque said.

While speaking to media after arriving for National Assembly session, Aminul Haque said that the MQM-P is still art of the government and the flag on his car proves it.

“We are engaging with opposition and treasury for talks and any decision will be taken after consultation with our constituents and activists,” they said.

Yesterday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have reportedly agreed on provincial-level matters in a meeting held to discuss the political situation arising out of the no-trust motion tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources privy to the development told that MQM-P delegation arrived at Zardari House, Islamabad to meet Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership on no-trust motion and political matters.

The MQM-P delegation–led by convener Khalid Maqbool, Aamir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Aminul Haque and others met with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Information Minister Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah and other members from provincial government held talks with PPP leadership.

Sources said that both parties have agreed on provincial-level matters and announced the formation of committees to oversee implementation on key points finalised in the meeting.

The committee comprises six members from both parties – MQM-P and PPP, said sources.