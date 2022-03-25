No-trust motion: NA session adjourned shortly after commencement

National Assembly (NA) session on Friday adjourned till shortly after commencement due to death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarian, without discussion on the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

According to details, the Speaker of NA Asad Qaiser chaired the session in which after the Recitation of The Holy Quran the house offered Fatiha prayers for the deceased Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarian.

The Speaker said that it is a Parliamentary norm that on the death of a fellow member, the House is adjourned right after the prayers for the deceased.

Asad Qaiser further said that the no-confidence will be dealt in accordance to the rules and regulations. The speaker adjourned the NA session till March 28, Monday.

On the other hand the National Assembly issued 15-point agenda for first sitting of crucial 41st session which included the resolution for vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday night in Islamabad for consultation on no-trust motion, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the joint opposition stalwarts held consultation on no-trust motion to be tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly today (Friday).

Sources said that the joint opposition leaders during their meeting decided that Fateha would be offered for the departed soul of PTI MAN Khyal Zaman at the start of the National Assembly proceedings as it is the tradition that Fateha is offered on the death of any member at the beginning of the assembly session.