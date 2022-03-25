No-trust on agenda as crucial NA session begins today

With a crucial no-trust resolution moved by the joint opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan on the agenda, the much-awaited session of the National Assembly is set to begin today.

The session will start at 11am. The National Assembly Secretariat has issued a 15 point ‘Order of the Day’ for today’s session, which includes the no-trust resolution.

The resolution may not be tabled on the first day of the sitting due to death of MNA Khayal Zaman. According to parliamentary traditions, the first sitting is adjourned after prayers for the soul of departed lawmakers.

Under the constitution, the NA speaker was bound to convene the assembly session within 14 days after submission of the requisition notice to the National Assembly Secretariat by the joint opposition on March 8.

The NA Secretariat has issued important instructions for the MNAs for the session. The lawmakers have been banned from bringing security guards and personal staff to the Parliament House during the session.

The MNAs will be bound to park their vehicles in the special parking area from where they will be brought to the Parliament House through a shuttle service. The entry of guests has been banned in the Parliament House, whereas special security arrangements have been put in place to avoid any untoward incident.