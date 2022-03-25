OIC-CFM meeting a big achievement: FM

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said yesterday that the meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers was a big achievement.

Speaking to journalists here, Qureshi said as chair of the OIC-CFM, Pakistan will soon summon another ministerial meeting to develop mechanisms for implementation of resolutions passed by the OIC.

“The highly successful conduct of the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad has further enhanced the prestige of Pakistan in the whole Ummah (nation),” he said. The FM said the OIC-CFM also expressed goodwill for Pakistan.

Expressing serious concerns over the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, FM Qureshi said the OIC meeting agreed upon an action plan to forcefully highlight the outstanding dispute. “The action plan lays out the role of the OIC Secretariat in this regard,” he added.

The FM said the successful holding of the OIC conference had enhanced the stature of Pakistan in the whole Muslim world. On politics, Qureshi urged the people to come out to attend the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s public gathering in Islamabad on March 27, for sake of democracy and country’s future and to choose between good and evil.

The FM, who is also the PTI Vice Chairman, said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a clear message that the people would have to choose whether to stand with good or evil.

“On the one side there is a gang of opportunists who have nothing to do with national interest or economy rather they are together just to pave way for the ouster of Imran Khan. They neither have one manifesto nor the party flag. They have panicked the whole nation,” he maintained.

He added: “We stand with Imran Khan and democracy. We are in contact with the people including from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir.”