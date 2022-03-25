Pak v Aus: Kangaroos thrash Pakistan in final test

Australia thrashed Pakistan on the 5th day of the deciding test here at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Friday. With this win, the Aussies have won the historical test series after 26 years on Pakistani soil.

Skipper Cummins and Nathan Lyon put their side into the commanding position as the bowlers picked three wickets in the second session of day five.

The home side Pakistan experienced a disastrous second session on the final day when the skipper Babar Azam was just one short away from his half-century, while the newly joined Sajid Khan has scored eight before the conclusion of the session.

The duo resumed the proceedings for the home side at 190/5 after the tea break.

In the morning, Pakistan resumed at an overnight score of 73/0, the set pair of Abdullah Shafique and Imam broke as the former walked back to the pavilion without scoring a run on the fifth day.

Abdullah scored 27 off 80 balls with the help of three boundaries and a six before Cameron Green dismissed him in the fourth over of the morning session.

Azhar Ali then arrived at the crease and put on a brief partnership with Imam. The pair could only add 28 runs for the second wicket before the former perished on Nathan Lyon’s delivery. The right-handed batter scored 17 off 47 deliveries. Captain Babar Azam stood frim and was taking his side towards triumph but the Aussies perished his wish He got dismissed on the delivery of Lyon. He hammered 55 runs with the help of 6 fours. Wicketkeeper batter Rizwan was again not up to the mark and went back to the pavilion on a duck.

After the dismissal of Rizwan, the Australian side did not let any Pakistani batter chase the target and the entire team was all out on 235.

For Australia, Nathan Lyon bagged 5 wickets while Cummins took three wickets.