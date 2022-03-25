Pakistan, IMF talks remain inconclusive

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has indicated for further discussions on the industrial promotion package (also called as amnesty scheme) over the next few days, as the talks between Pakistan and IMF remained inconclusive so far.

Talks between Pakistan and IMF for the seventh review under the extended fund facility had started virtually on March 4. Talks were expected to continue for around 10 days. However, the discussions have not concluded yet.

The IMF had expressed serious concerns over the Prime Minister’s relief package by reducing oil and electricity prices and tax amnesty scheme for the industrialists. Earlier, the IMF had asked Pakistan not to announce any tax amnesty scheme. The IMF is of the view that Prime Minister’s relief package would increase the budget deficit. However, the government has so far failed to convince IMF on the aforementioned two packages.

The Ministry of Finance on Thursday clarified that negotiations under the 7th review are continuing as planned and the two sides remain engaged on a regular basis at a technical level through virtual meetings and data sharing.

The focus of negotiations under the 7th review has been on the agreed targets between the two sides, as well as the recently announced relief and industrial promotion packages. There is a consensus that all the end-December agreed targets have been achieved, while progress on other actions mentioned in the Memorandum on Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) for the 6th review has also been found to be satisfactory.

On the relief package, complete details, including financing options, have been shared with the IMF and a general understanding has been developed. IMF has, however, indicated the need for some further discussions on the industrial promotion package over the next few days. An understanding is expected to be developed on the said package subsequent to those discussions.

Upon completion of the technical talks, the text of Memorandum on Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) for the 7th review will come under discussion. The government is confident that the finalization of the MEFP would lead to IMF Board meeting towards the end of April. The government remains committed to completing the IMF program successfully in September.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Sunday last had informed the media that the IMF sought agreements with the provinces for sharing the financial burden of the relief package and project details, which would be shared on Monday and then he would wind up policy-level discussions on Tuesday. However, the talks could not be concluded so far, as the IMF has still expressed concerns over the two packages.

Pakistan has so far received $3 billion from the IMF under the $6 billion extend fund facility. Pakistan could receive further $3 billion in next few months from the IMF but it would be subject to completion of the remaining programme reviews. The 39-month IMF programme is to come to an end in September 2022.