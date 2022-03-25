Pakistan rejects statement of India on OIC, Kashmir: FO Spokesperson

Pakistan Friday strongly rejected the totally untenable and irresponsible statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the unanimously adopted outcomes and resolutions of the 48th Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM) held in Islamabad from 22-23 March 2022.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement said, “The OIC is the collective voice of the Muslim Ummah and the second largest international organization after the United Nations with 57 members and 6 observer states.”

The OIC had a long-standing principled position in support of the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination granted to them by the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, he added.

While refusing to implement the UNSC resolutions, India had for decades tried to suppress the voice of the Kashmiris through brutal and indiscriminate use of force and gross and systematic violations of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he noted.

He said besides, the ascendant BJP-RSS inspired “Hindutva”ideology had restricted the space for minorities, especially Muslims, whose persecution under state patronage had become a norm in today’s India.

He said the OIC had accordingly condemned massive human rights abuses in IIOJK, and had once again firmly rejected India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and subsequent steps aimed at altering the demographic composition of the occupied territory.

“The OIC has also denounced the blatant and widespread discrimination, intolerance and violence against Muslims in India, and called upon India to ensure their rights including religious freedom.

The OIC has also inter alia expressed grave concern over the incident of 9 March 2022, involving a supersonic missile launched into the territory of Pakistan from India.”

“Devoid of any logic or substance, the MEA statement reflects the frustration of a country that stands exposed and isolated. Instead of denying the historical facts and realities, attempting to mislead the international community through fictional claims over the disputed territory, and dismissing valid concerns as reflected in the OIC resolutions, India would be well-advised to pay heed, review its current behavior, and act responsibly to urgently address those concerns,” he added.