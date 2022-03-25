Pakistan reports 329 coronavirus cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported 3 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,523,401. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,336 on Friday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 329 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,551 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,093 in Sindh, 6,309 in KP, 1,022 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.