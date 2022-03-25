News Desk

Pakistan reports three Covid fatalities after two days of zero death

After two straight days of zero Covid-19 death, Pakistan reported three fatalities due to the pandemic on Friday, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

It said a total of 329 fresh cases of the viral disease surfaced when 29,790 samples were tested during the same period, showing the positivity rate of 1.10%.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,523,401 while the death toll is 30,336, the country’s top platform overseeing Covid response said.

The number of Covid patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has fallen to 446, it added.

42 more patients recuperated in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,484,718.

On Wednesday, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, announced that Pakistan reported zero death due to the pandemic for the first time in the past two years.

“Alhamdulillah no covid related deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in 2 years that this has happened,” he tweeted. No death due to Covid-19 was reported in the country on Thursday as well.

