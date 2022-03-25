Pakistan to gain influence in world with strong defence, economy: Alvi

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that constant vigilance is imperative to counter nefarious designs of the enemy and called for effectively addressing the emerging challenges, particularly cyber warfare.

The President was speaking at a ceremony after giving awards to the administrators of Pakistan Day Parade at Parade Ground in Islamabad on Thursday.

President Alvi expressed the resolve that Pakistan will gain influence in the world by making its economy stable and maintaining a strong defence line.

He said nobody can cast an evil eye on Pakistan in the presence of its disciplined and professional armed forces.

Paying glowing tribute to the country’s armed forces for defending the frontiers, the President said that Pakistan always emerged victorious from difficult situation and foiled the conspiracies of the enemy.

He said Pakistan Army is the only military in the world that fought the war against terrorism and extremism in a “proper and effective manner.”

The President mentioned that the army always provided relentless services to the nation in times of natural disasters, may it earthquakes or floods.

Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan secured the atomic capability for its defence and it has the potential to meet any challenge.

Earlier, the President distributed shields to administrators of the Pakistan Day parade on making excellent arrangements and attended ‘Bara Khana’ with officers, soldiers and organisers.