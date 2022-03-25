News Desk

Party members united under leadership of PM: CM Buzdar

Punjab for Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Rai Taimoor Bhatti and other Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) on Friday met with Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to details, the provincial ministers and the CM discussed the political affairs along with the progress of the development projects.

Chief Minister of Punjab said that the rally of March 27 will prove to be a public referendum against the opposition. All the party members stand united under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, CM added.

