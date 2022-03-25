News Desk

PM chairs political committee meeting

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday chaired a meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political committee in Islamabad.

As per sources, the meeting will discuss at length National Assembly (NA) session in addition to current political situation.

Prime Minister will also be briefed on the preparations regarding PTI public rally scheduled for March 27 in Islamabad.

Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak, Sheikh Rashid, Asad Umer, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shauqat Tarin are among those present in the key meeting.

