MATEEN HAIDER

PM urges people to stand with ‘good against evil’

ISLAMABAD   –   Prime Minister Imran Khan has made an impassioned appeal to the entire nation to come out and join his gathering to be held on 27th March (Sunday) in Islamabad aimed at giving a message that they stand against the forces of evil and stand with righteousness.

In a video message broadcast on Radio and TV and social media by the PM office on Thursday, the PM pointed out that a particular group has been looting and plundering this nation over the last thirty years and now they are openly using this money to purchase the conscience of the public representatives.

The prime minister told the nation that the “gang of dacoits”, which had been looting the country for 30 years, was indulged in massive corruption and illegal transfer of money abroad.

“This gang is openly buying the conscience and loyalties of the public representatives,” the prime minister said, terming it a “crime against the nation and democracy”.

He said, “All Pakistanis must realize that no one in future has the courage to do horse-trading and damage the democracy and the nation”.

Imran Khan quoted a verse from the Holy Quran as ‘Amar bil maroof wa nhi anil munkir’, explaining that “Allah Almighty guides the Muslims to stand with good and against evil”.

He said such a spirit was vital to keep society alive.

