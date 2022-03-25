Police crackdown on young doctors’ sit-in in Quetta, over 15 arrested

Police conducted a late night raid in the Fiaz Sumbal Chowk in Quetta and arrested more than 15 young doctors who had staged a sit-in protest for acceptance of their demand.

According to sources, the arrested young doctors have been shifted to police station. Young doctors had staged a protest sit-in near the Red Zone to press for their demands.

Sources further informed that the Young Doctors Association (YDA) has announced to boycott all emergency wards in all government hospitals across the province after the arrests of their colleagues.

