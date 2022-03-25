PPP ‘settles matters’ with MQM-P

PM can’t befool masses: PPP

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that the government allies and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf members will vote for the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to journalists here, after a meeting of the PPP and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement leadership, PPP leader Farhatulah Babar said the combined opposition will also have a meeting of the parliamentary party ahead the session of the National Assembly today (March 25).

“We are sure that the no-confidence motion will succeed. The Speaker (of the national Assembly Asad Qaiser) did not call the session on time, this session has now become illegal but we will still participate and will not give any excuse to the government,” he added.

Farhatullah Babar said that the agenda of the NA session has not been released yet. “These are their tactics. They will have to bring a no-confidence motion on the agenda no matter what they do,” he added.

Babar said that the opposition had complete numbers for no-confidence motion. “The allies and PTI members will support us on no-confidence. The talks have been held with MQM today (March 24) and matters have been settled. It is also possible that some ministers will also be with the opposition,” he maintained, hinting the PPP had accepted the MQM’s demands which includes reasonable share in power and possible an MQM Governor in Sindh.

Earlier, a delegation of the MQM called on President of PPP Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House Islamabad.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab and Rukhsana Bangash were also present in the meeting. The delegation included MQM’s Aamir Khan, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aminul Haq, Wasim Akhtar and Javed Hanif.

The delegation attended a luncheon hosted by President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The political situation in the country was discussed in detail during the meeting.

Later, in a statement MQM leader Amir Khan said that no final decision has been taken yet, “we are in no hurry and will not make a decision emotionally.”

He said that whatever decision is taken will be brought forward in consultation with the Coordinating Committee.

Amir Khan said that MQM has not decided what role to play in the no-confidence motion and the consultation was going on, adding that whatever decision is taken, “we will inform the media.”

About the meeting with PPP leadership, Amir Khan stated that “in today’s meeting both sides expressed good views but nothing has been finalized yet.” He added: “There will be a written agreement before the no-confidence vote.”

Before the meeting, Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari jointly chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary Party of the PPP Parliamentarians at Zardari House Islamabad.

The meeting of the parliamentary party was attended by all the members of the National Assembly belonging to the party. In the meeting, former president Asif Ali Zardari and chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave important instructions to the members of parliament regarding the National Assembly session and also gave necessary instructions regarding the no-confidence motion.

Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan cannot befool the people any more.

PPP leader Shazia Atta Marri said that the PM is trying to hide himself under the cover of religion.

“He (PM Khan) had promised to provide houses and jobs to the people but instead of it, Imran Khan has snatched employment and houses from people,” she added.

Marri alleged the PM also deprived thousands of employees of Steel Mill of their jobs and made them unemployed.

Reacting to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s video message in which he urged the people to join his March 27 rally, Marri said that Imran Khan also made fake promise to provide five million houses and 10 million jobs but thousands of houses of the poor people were demolished in the name of encroachments.

She said Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s long march from Karachi to Islamabad was against the bad governance.

“Imran Khan has been driven insane by greed for a chair and hunger of power while people are praying for the ouster of Imran Khan’s government and he has no constitutional or moral justification for staying more days in power,” she added.

Shazia Marri has strongly condemned the decision of federal government regarding to impose ban on government advertisements to television channels and newspapers.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken anti-media and anti-labour decisions like dictators and such dictatorial decision of the government was a shear violation of Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan which provides the right of freedom of expression to media in the country.

“Imran Khan is panicked and confused because of no confidence motion so far, he has come down on the economic murder of journalists and media houses,” Marri said.

She said that PPP believes in the freedom of speech and freedom of the press and “we had already rejected all the black laws of media, and economic sanctions on journalists and media houses.”