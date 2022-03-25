News Desk

Punjab uplifts major sectors by approving various development schemes in its 70th PDWP forum

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs.1,986.218 million.

These schemes were approved in the 70th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22.

The approved development schemes included Rehabilitation / Imp. / Carpeting of City Roads (Defence Road, Shahabpura Road, Eminabad Road to Sunyarawala Pull, Raam Gharha to Darbaar Touheed Shah Road, Abbot Road, Railway Road, Circular Road, Jail Road, Khawaja Safdar Road, Kahsmir Road, Sublime Chowk to Marala Road, Gohad Pur Road, Lari Adda Road to Bhed Pully, Imam Sahib Road, Haji Pura Road, Adalat Garah, Road, Khadim Ali Road, Commissioner Road, Islamia College Road, Murray College Road, etc) of District Sialkot (Taken Length 12.70 Km) at the cost of Rs. 738.513 million, Sewerage Scheme R.Y.Khan City with Treatment Plant-Construction of Intermediate Pumping Station Near Niazi Colony & Installation of Force Main (2nd Revised) at the cost of Rs. 462.337 million and Recharge of Aquifer for Groundwater Management in Punjab (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 785.368 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PM chairs political committee meeting

Islamabad

SC adjourns hearing on Presidential reference on Article 63(A) till Monday

Islamabad

Today is a day of victory: Bilawal Bhutto

Islamabad

FM presents amendment bill to Speaker NA for establishment of South Punjab Province

National

Four injured as police mobile turned turtle in Ahmedpur Sharqia

Karachi

Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) concludes in Sehwan

Islamabad

Three MNAs skip opposition huddle ahead of NA session

Islamabad

Opp cries foul as NA speaker adjourns no-trust session

National

MQM-P still part of federal government, says Aminul Haque

Lahore

Tareen group MPA meets CM Usman Buzdar

1 of 311

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More