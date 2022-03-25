Punjab uplifts major sectors by approving various development schemes in its 70th PDWP forum

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs.1,986.218 million.

These schemes were approved in the 70th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22.

The approved development schemes included Rehabilitation / Imp. / Carpeting of City Roads (Defence Road, Shahabpura Road, Eminabad Road to Sunyarawala Pull, Raam Gharha to Darbaar Touheed Shah Road, Abbot Road, Railway Road, Circular Road, Jail Road, Khawaja Safdar Road, Kahsmir Road, Sublime Chowk to Marala Road, Gohad Pur Road, Lari Adda Road to Bhed Pully, Imam Sahib Road, Haji Pura Road, Adalat Garah, Road, Khadim Ali Road, Commissioner Road, Islamia College Road, Murray College Road, etc) of District Sialkot (Taken Length 12.70 Km) at the cost of Rs. 738.513 million, Sewerage Scheme R.Y.Khan City with Treatment Plant-Construction of Intermediate Pumping Station Near Niazi Colony & Installation of Force Main (2nd Revised) at the cost of Rs. 462.337 million and Recharge of Aquifer for Groundwater Management in Punjab (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 785.368 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.