Anadolu

Russia may accept local currencies or Bitcoin for its oil, gas: Official

Russia is considering accepting local currencies or Bitcoin as payment for its oil and gas exports, an official said Thursday.

Pavel Zavalny, chairman of the State Duma Committee on Energy, said that when it comes to “friendly countries” such as Turkiye and China, Russia is willing to be more flexible with payment options.

“We have been proposing to China for a long time to switch to settlements in national currencies for rubles and yuan. With Turkiye, it will be lira and rubles,” he said. “You can also trade Bitcoins.”

He added that “friendly countries” can also buy natural gas with gold.

Touching on Moscow’s decision to demand that “unfriendly countries” use rubles to buy Russian oil and gas, he said it is now problematic to sell natural gas in dollars or euros due to sanctions.

Russia’s war on Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

UNGA votes to again blame Russia for Ukraine humanitarian crisis; Pakistan abstains

International

G7 leaders warn Russia against use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons

International

Putin made ‘big mistake’ invading Ukraine: Nato chief

International

Russian attack kills 6 waiting for aid in Kharkiv

International

North Korea fires ‘unidentified projectile’: South’s military

International

More than 30 killed in twin attacks in central Somalia

International

Drones, thermal scanners scour China Eastern crash site

Business

Oil sees further gains on sanctions talk

Business

Asian shares fall as Ukraine war stokes inflation fears

International

Pakistan Day celebrated with national zeal and patriotic spirit at Pakistan High Commission New Delhi

1 of 37

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More