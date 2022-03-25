News Desk

Russian attack kills 6 waiting for aid in Kharkiv

KHARKIV – A Russian missile strike hit a shopping mall parking lot in Kharkiv, killing six people and injuring 15, regional governor Oleg Syniehubov said.
People were waiting outside a post office in the mall to receive humanitarian aid, Syniehubov added. Video of the incident, which has been geolocated by CNN, shows people attending to several apparent casualties in the parking lot. Debris can be seen scattered across the area. Photos taken at the scene also show what appears to be a rocket embedded in the road.

