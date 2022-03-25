SC takes centre stage in interpretation of Article 63-A

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has once again become centre of attention in connection with no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The r ruling Party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) knocked the door of the Supreme Court through its presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution from the court that what should be the consequence for defection if any member commits it on voting day. Now President Arif Alvi has thrown a ball in the Supreme Court to decide what should be faced by a parliamentarian if he or she commits defection or goes against party policy on day of no-trust motion.

During the proceedings, it was witnessed that judges opinion on the matter was divided as one member of the bench questioned, ‘’AG Khalid you wanted that party chief should behave like a king’’.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Jamal Mandokhail and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel heard the crucial matter.

Interestingly the bench was formed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial having representations of the four provinces.

It was observed that the apex court inside and outside was full of people including senior politicians from different parties, senior lawyers and media persons were also present in the court.

Justice Umer Ata Bandial said that people should move outside otherwise they will not hear the petition and also will call security staff of the Supreme Court.

The petitioners have submitted written replies through its counsels in the apex court including the Supreme Court Bar Association, PML-N, JUI-F and ruling party PTI.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s counsel Kamran Murtaza assured the five-member bench that no illegal activity will be done in the JUI-F protest on 27 March. The Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed tried to convince the apex court that member of Parliament should be disqualified if casts vote against party rules but couldn’t yet.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Jamal Mandokhail observed that members of the National Assembly had the right to vote under the Constitution and no one could be stopped forcibly.

From ruling party PTI hearing was attended by Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmmod Qureshi, Senator Shibli Faraz, Senator Faisal Javed and many others.

On the other side, PPP Senator Raza Rabbani, Senator Farooq H Naik, Nayyar Hussain Bhukhari, Senator Sherry Rehamn, Farhatullah Babar and Faisal Karim Khundi and PML-N leadership including Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb and many others were also present in the court.

However, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmmod was sitting next to PPP Senator Sherry and both were consistently talking to one another. There was no vacant chair for Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Atta Tarar and Faisal Karim Kundi because the court was jam packed.

During the proceedings, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry was busy on the phone which was strictly not allowed inside the court.

It seems unusual that the apex court hearing was fixed before the bench after Friday Prayer.