Sh Rashid hints at early polls amid political uncertainty

LAHORE – Confirming the reports that the government is considering the option of early polls as a bargaining chip in negotiations with the Opposition to withdraw the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said that elections in Pakistan might be held soon.

“If the elections are held in the country immediately, the Opposition knows that Prime Minister Imran Khan will return with bigger strength and popularity,” he said while addressing a press conference here after a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The statement from the interior minister suggesting early elections has come amid reports from the PTI’s inner circles that the government is seriously considering announcing early elections as one of the options to avert the no-confidence motion. Of late, there was also talk of negotiating with the Opposition to make it agree on this point, but the latter seems to have rejected the offer.

Sheikh Rashid has himself been telling the Opposition to withdraw the no-trust motion since only one year is left in the general elections.

The minister said that the Opposition made a huge mistake by bringing a no-trust motion in the final year of the current government’s tenure. “This has made PM Imran Khan a hero. We were fighting inflation and unemployment, but now people have forgotten these issues and they are standing with PM Imran Khan,” he remarked.

The interior minister said that PM Imran Khan would address a historic public meeting at Parade Ground Islamabad on March 27. “I have never seen such enthusiasm in the nation for its self-respect which it is exhibiting these days,” Sheikh Rashid added. The minister said that the entire nation stood with Prime Minister Imran Khan to safeguard its self-respect and an independent foreign policy.

The interior minister said that some opposition members would also not go to Parliament on the day of no-trust vote. He called such members “responsible”, saying they believed that it would be better if PM Imran completed his tenure.

Sheikh Rashid advised the Opposition to rethink the situation in view of the global scenario as the country could not afford any unrest and chaos at the moment.

Speaking in the context of the no-confidence motion, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would stay in his position, and the federal government was also not going anywhere.

“Usman Buzdar is standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan like a rock,” he said, rejecting the reports of his replacement with someone else.

To a question, he said that changing parties would bring nothing good to any member of the Parliament. “Switching sides can never bring respect to parliamentarians,” he added. He said that those who always sided with their party won respect from masses, adding that he respected those opposition members who stuck to their parties, as it was their moral and constitutional responsibility.

To another question, he said that no request had been received from the PML-N so far about their rally. “The PML-N has not informed the administration when their rally would leave Lahore, and what would be their route”. He said that the interior ministry should be formally requested for security arrangements accordingly.

About parliamentary proceedings on the no-trust motion, Sheikh Rashid said it was up to the National Assembly speaker to decide when to put the no-trust motion to vote.

Responding to a question, he said that the government’s allied parties always made their decisions after taking their time. “This time too they will make a good decision that will be in favour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). We have good expectations from the allies, and they will come up to our expectations,” he observed.

He said that the nation would soon get good news, but he did not elaborate that point. “Pakistan is moving towards progress and prosperity with each passing day, and it will ultimately strengthen democracy in the country ultimately,” he said. The minister said that the OIC foreign ministers conference was a historic event, which was successfully organised in Pakistan. He appreciated the Pakistan armed forces, the civil administration as well the PTI government for making best arrangements for the international event.

Sheikh Rashid said that the Pakistan’s armed forces were professionally competent, and the country’s judiciary was far-sighted and insightful. He said those hatching conspiracies and spreading propaganda against the Pakistan’s armed forces and judiciary on social media could not escape the law, and strict legal action would be taken against such elements.