Special NA session to clear political mist!

National Assembly Secretariat has issued ‘Order of the Day’

ISLAMABAD – The matter regarding controversial support of dissident MPs from the ruling party [PTI] and the much-awaited decision of government allies on no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will now no more remain a mystery, as it will land in the parliament today.

Both the political forces from both sides [Treasury and Opposition] are still unsure about the support of the government’s main allies [MQM-P, PMLQ, and BAP] for a big political move against the incumbent government. The parleys of all the parliamentary political parties have further increased to give final touches to their decision and strategize their role for the National Assembly session starting from today [ Friday]. The first day of the special session of the national assembly will most likely be adjourned soon after the Fateha of senior MNA died a month before.

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued `Order of the Day`, in which no-confidence motion against Prime Minister is also mentioned. As many as 152 lawmakers from opposition parties have moved this no-trust motion, which is unlikely to be taken up in today’s National Assembly sitting.

The next week in the Parliament would definitely clear the political mist about Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the National Assembly Speaker has to conduct voting on a no-confidence motion in a week. Political and constitutional experts view that the role of the speaker of the National Assembly will be much important in the coming week. The opposition has to play smartly before the chair, as aggressive gestures may not prove beneficial for it. The National Assembly house may also witness heated remarks between the ruling party [PTI] and rest of the parliamentary forces. The controversy of the list of 33 PTI dissident MPs, highlighted by the media last week, will also unfold in the coming week in the Parliament after voting on the no-trust motion. The opposition and the government will continue its focus on government main coalition partners [MQM-P, PML-Q, and Balochistan Awami Party], as a single vote will be very important in this scenario.

The joint opposition, as per its planning, will try to bring both the dissidents and the government allies in its fold to get elected its leader of the house, if it successfully able to show 172 votes against the Prime Minister. According to rules and procedures, the opposition has also to show its majority in the Parliament for the next political scenario.

The support of government allies, at this stage with their 17 votes in a no-trust motion against Imran Khan, can definitely play a role for country’s political map.

Constitutional experts view that the votes of coalition partners [MQM-P 7, PML-Q 5, and Balochistan Awami Party 5] will be important for electing the next leader of the house [Prime Minister], if wind blew against Prime Minister Imran Khan in no-trust motion. The opposition [Currently having 162 votes in the National Assembly] would constitutionally be in need of 172 votes in the house.