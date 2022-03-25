News Desk

Tareen group MPA meets CM Usman Buzdar

A member of the dissident Tareen group called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday.

MPA Taimoor Lali met the chief minister at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-i-Azam. Provincial Minister Rai Taimoor was also present on the occasion.

Sources said as many as six members of the Tareen group that is insistent on a minus-Buzdar government have met the chief minister. Four disgruntled MPAs, including two provincial ministers, have met with a key figure at the Chief Minister’s Office, they added.

However, the sources said, the ministers have not yet hold a meeting with the chief minister.

Earlier, it was reported that cracks have started to appear within the group of estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen after as many as five members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

