News Desk

Today is a day of victory: Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan Proples Perty (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that today is a day of victory while he arrived at the Parliament House to discuss the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

The PPP Chairman, while talking to the media, said that the people of Pakistan will win and the selected will lose today as it can be seen clearly that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has lost the majority, the Chairman added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said that we have struggled for over three years to get this no-confidence motion registered.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PM chairs political committee meeting

Islamabad

SC adjourns hearing on Presidential reference on Article 63(A) till Monday

Islamabad

FM presents amendment bill to Speaker NA for establishment of South Punjab Province

National

Four injured as police mobile turned turtle in Ahmedpur Sharqia

Lahore

Punjab uplifts major sectors by approving various development schemes in its 70th PDWP forum

Karachi

Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) concludes in Sehwan

Islamabad

Three MNAs skip opposition huddle ahead of NA session

Islamabad

Opp cries foul as NA speaker adjourns no-trust session

National

MQM-P still part of federal government, says Aminul Haque

Lahore

Tareen group MPA meets CM Usman Buzdar

1 of 338

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More