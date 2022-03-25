News Desk

Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) concludes in Sehwan

The 770th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Usman Marwandi, known as Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) concluded on Thursday in Sehwan, district Jamshoro, Sindh.

Thousands of devotees from across the country attended the Urs ceremony in Sehwan to pay tributes to of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. The local administration had taken strict security measures to avoid any untoward incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Urs celebrations took place after two years due to Covid-19 restrictions. The local administration had imposed Section 144 of PPC disallowing entry of any type of vehicles within the city s limits.

