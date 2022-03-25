News Desk

US Secretary of State Angela Aggeler visits Karachi Port Qasim

US Charg d Affaires Angela Aggeler visited Karachi Port Qasim and reviewed the activities of US companies.

US Secretary of State Angela Aggeler said during the visit that Pakistan has a very positive role to play in social activities through cooperation. The United States is one of the important sources of foreign investment for Pakistan.

The U.S. embassy says Angela Aggeler visit reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, Angela Aggeler also met with female athletes and sports journalists on the occasion of Women s History Month.

During the meeting, Angela Aggeler reiterated her commitment to continue working for the development and empowerment of Pakistani women.

