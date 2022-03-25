Zero Covid Deaths

For the first time in two years, on Wednesday, Pakistan reported zero deaths attributable to coronavirus during a 24-hour period, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) database.

This statistic speaks volumes. Firstly, it demonstrates the gravity of the pandemic through the fact that not one day has gone by in the last two years where the coronavirus did not claim human lives. Moreover, according to NCOC statistics, while the March 23 was the first day since March 2020 where no deaths attributable to the virus occurred, ironically, there has been a slight rise in coronavirus cases, with a 1.28 percent positivity rate on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday when the ratio stood at 0.82 percent. This shows that while it may not be possible to bring the infection rate of the coronavirus to zero now, vaccinations and better healthcare work in bringing down the mortality rate of the virus. The country’s ardent vaccination programme has definitely played a part in the zero deaths statistic we saw on Wednesday.

While this statistic is definitely a milestone, this does not mean we should take the coronavirus less seriously. The rise in coronavirus cases, despite vaccinations, should be viewed with concern, especially in light of what is happening outside our borders. A rise in coronavirus cases has also been seen in India, which reported 1,938 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, higher than the previous day’s count of 1,778, in a span of 24 hours. Tracking the situation in our neighbouring countries is crucial considering the ease of spread. More alarmingly there appear to be warning signs of a fourth surge in China and Europe.

These are all forebodings we have seen before with the advent of different strains. Thus, while we remain thankful for the milestones achieved, the pandemic is not over. The need for the NCOC, with its research and data collection wing, is highly important in order for the government to predict the likelihood of another surge, and thus, prepare in advance for it.