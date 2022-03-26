Agencies

300 feared dead in Russian strike on Mariupol theatre: city hall

Kyiv – Ukrainian officials in the strategic port city of Mariupol said Friday they feared 300 people could have died in last week’s Russian strike on a theatre where hundreds were sheltering. “From eyewitnesses, information is emerging that about 300 people died in the Drama Theatre of Mariupol following strikes by a Russian aircraft,” Mariupol city hall wrote on Telegram. President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week following the strike that hundreds of people, believed mostly to be women and children, had taken in the building at the time of the attack.

