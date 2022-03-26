Admin reviews preparations for Ramazan bazaars in city

LAHORE – Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha Friday reviewed preparations for the establishment of Ramazan Sasta Bazaars.

He also presided over a meeting in this regard at his office and issued instructions for making the shops functional, ensuring cleanliness, displaying rate list and making the markets fully operational. The deputy commissioner said that 32 bazaars were being established at various points of the provincial capital and apart from stalls of fruit, vegetable, grocery and utility items, controlled rate stalls of flour and sugar would also be established inside the Ramazan Bazaars by March 28. He ordered for ensuring supply of goods at below-market rates and ensuring provision of facilities to people within the market so that more people could benefit from the supply of goods at lower prices. He also directed the departments concerned to join hands with the district administration to provide relief to masses during the holy month of Ramazan. Price control magistrates and district officers were also directed to take strict action against overcharging and hoarding in their respective areas. Also, the deputy commissioner Friday visited The Mall Road and reviewed the ongoing development projects, sanitation and traffic management. He reviewed the pace and quality of work on the project of cleanliness and beautification. The DC directed the local authorities and contractors to complete work at the earliest. He said that all possible steps should be taken to ensure provision of quality sanitation facilities to citizens and immediate solution to the grievances of people through the helpline. Earlier, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Executive Officer Syed Ali Bukhari briefed the deputy commissioner about development and beautification projects.