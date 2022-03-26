Our Staff Reporter

Admin reviews preparations for Ramazan bazaars in city

LAHORE   –    Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha Friday reviewed preparations for the establishment of Ramazan Sasta Bazaars.

He also presided over a meeting in this regard at his office and issued instructions for making the shops functional, ensuring cleanliness, displaying rate list and making the markets fully operational. The deputy commissioner said that 32 bazaars were being established at various points of the provincial capital and apart from stalls of fruit, vegetable, grocery and utility items, controlled rate stalls of flour and sugar would also be established inside the Ramazan Bazaars by March 28. He ordered for ensuring supply of goods at below-market rates and ensuring provision of facilities to people within the market so that more people could benefit from the supply of goods at lower prices. He also directed the departments concerned to join hands with the district administration to provide relief to masses during the holy month of Ramazan. Price control magistrates and district officers were also directed to take strict action against overcharging and hoarding in their respective areas. Also, the deputy commissioner Friday visited The Mall Road and reviewed the ongoing development projects, sanitation and traffic management. He reviewed the pace and quality of work on the project of cleanliness and beautification. The DC directed the local authorities and contractors to complete work at the earliest. He said that all possible steps should be taken to ensure provision of quality sanitation facilities to citizens and immediate solution to the grievances of people through the helpline. Earlier, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Executive Officer Syed Ali Bukhari briefed the deputy commissioner about development and beautification projects.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan rejects India’s stance on OIC declaration

Islamabad

PTI breaks tradition by not calling joint parliamentary party meeting

National

Sialkot DC for cleanliness, security at public parks

Islamabad

Intermittent gusty winds likely in various parts of country: PMD

National

ECP organises ‘Voter Awareness’ seminar at USKT

Islamabad

Ministry calls more Rangers, FC for Islamabad rallies

Lahore

Officials being probed on charge of removing record from CM House

Lahore

Three-day celebrations of Mela Chiraghan from today

Lahore

Stern action against child molesters ordered

Lahore

JKT group to remain aloof from PTI’s 27th rally

1 of 516

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More