AJK PM lauds OIC for its principled stance on Kashmir dispute

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, has lauded the Organization of Islamic

Conference (OIC) for reiterating its principled stance on the Kashmir dispute.

The AJK Prime Minister talking to journalists in Islamabad said that the strong-worded resolution, adopted by the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in Islamabad, asked the Indian government to reverse all the illegal actions it had taken on Kashmir since August 5, 2019, was a great diplomatic achievement of Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a true benefactor of the Kashmiri people as he effectively projected their cause at the international level. Imran Khan, he said, had emerged as the leader of the Muslim world. “He made a tireless campaign against Islamophobia and raised his voice against it at different world forums. The United Nations General Assembly’s landmark decision to declare March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia was yet another big achievement and the credit for it went to Imran Khan,” he added.

Meanwhile, a British delegation that called on the AJK PM reiterated the Kashmiri expatriate community’s resolve to highlight the Kashmir cause at the international level.

Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi asked the delegation to raise the Kashmir issue in the UK Parliament and expose India’s ugly face before the world.