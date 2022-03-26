News DeskNews Desk

Ch brothers share reservations in meeting with PTI delegation

A high level Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation has called on Chaudhry brothers of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) as voting on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan nears.

The delegation consisting of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak has met leadership of PML-Q in a bid to address reservations of the government ally.

The ministers also conveyed a special message of PM Imran Khan other than discussing rapidly evolving political situation.

During the meeting, PMLQ leadership spoke their heart out and told the PTI delegation that despite being an ally they were ignored on all important issues and were treated like opposition. We were not consulted on any issue in 3.5 years of the government, they added.

PTI’s Qureshi said that PM Imran Khan and leadership of PTI has massive respect for Chaudhry brothers and relation with allies should be strengthened more.

Earlier, PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, in an informal conversation with the journalists, said that politics of rallies does not affect no-confidence motion in anyway and warned that future of elements who use religion for politics is bleak.

He, however, said that future of PML-Q is bright and added that political uncertainty in the country will continue for now.

A day earlier, Shah Mehmood Qureshi also held a telephone conversation with PML-Q leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Qureshi, Asad Umar and Khattak also met a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday.

It merits mention that opposition seeks to throw Khan out after rallying thousands of people on a campaign that he has mismanaged the economy, governance and foreign policy.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his term in office.

The joint opposition consists of major parties such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – of former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto – and has a strength of nearly 163 in the lower house.

It needs a simple majority of 172 to prevail in the no-confidence vote.

