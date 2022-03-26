Convoy of 3000 vehicles leaving for Islamabad to attend PTI’s public meeting: Hasaan

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and Spokesperson to the Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar has said that a convoy of more than 3000 vehicles, 300 coaches, more than 15 thousand party workers, and some 50 thousand independent individuals is leaving for Islamabad.

He said that Pakistan was going to win today in the form of a historic meeting of PTI and the chapter of corruption was heading towards its logical end forever.

Talking to the media along with the leadership of the PTI Lahore chapter on Saturday, Hasaan Khawar further said that those few actors on the political stage of Pakistan who have been degrading and defaming each other for decades have now come together for their own interests. He said that all these political minions are against the consolidation of a democratic setup in Pakistan.

The SACM further said that the enthusiasm of the people in today’s PTI meeting will show that the people of Pakistan have rejected the politics of the 90s. He said that today the looters and fugitives of the country will

get the message that Imran Khan’s Pakistan is an independent Pakistan. Today it will be made clear that there will be no compromise on national sovereignty, nor will anyone be allowed to do so, he added.

Hassan Khawar said that PMLN has always imitated PTI in every way.

Responding to a question, he said that the days of opposition’s unity are numbered. In the days to come, they will not be able to face each other.