APP

ECP organises ‘Voter Awareness’ seminar at USKT

SIALKOT   –   A seminar titled ‘Voter Awareness’ was organised by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) at the auditorium of University of Sialkot (USKT) on Friday. A large number of teachers and students including ECP Director Qurrat-ul-Ain, District Election Commissioner Muhammed Khalil Qaisrani, former president Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Dr Aslam Dar and Prof Rana Tariq Shaukat participated in the seminar. Addressing the participants, speakers said that for completion of democracy, full participation of the youth in the electoral process must be ensured. According to the Constitution of Pakistan, any man, woman or transgender person, who is 18-year-old or above, and has a computerised national national identity card, has the right to cast a vote, the speakers said. They said that any voter could get complete information about his/her registration by sending an SMS to 8300.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan rejects India’s stance on OIC declaration

Islamabad

PTI breaks tradition by not calling joint parliamentary party meeting

National

Sialkot DC for cleanliness, security at public parks

Islamabad

Intermittent gusty winds likely in various parts of country: PMD

Islamabad

Ministry calls more Rangers, FC for Islamabad rallies

Lahore

Officials being probed on charge of removing record from CM House

Lahore

Admin reviews preparations for Ramazan bazaars in city

Lahore

Three-day celebrations of Mela Chiraghan from today

Lahore

Stern action against child molesters ordered

Lahore

JKT group to remain aloof from PTI’s 27th rally

1 of 515

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More