News Desk

From Karachi to GB, caravans coming to attend historic PTI rally: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said caravans from Karachi to Gilgit-Baltistan were on their way to attend the historic Amr Bil Maroof public meeting.

The minister, in a tweet, said a 20 kilometer long procession from Gilgit-Baltistan was also approaching to be part of the rally.

He asked the opposition to get ready and keep their nerves strong after witnessing a huge crowd of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters.

