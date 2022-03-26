News Desk

Government is already gone, going Islamabad to say bye: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz said that the government has “already been ousted” and the Opposition was heading to Islamabad to say “goodbye” to PM Imran Khan.

The PML-N leader said that the “people are echoing” the name of party supremo Nawaz Sharif due to the “incompetent government and inflation.”

She further said that this country, people and institutions belong to Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N supremo is good for everyone, adding that the government is holding rallies on state resources.

“Imran Khan is the nation’s culprit, not Nawaz Sharif or Maryam Nawaz,” said the PML-N vice-president. She added that no matter comes to power, it will take time to fix the “destruction” done by PM Imran Khan.

“If there is an external conspiracy against Imran Khan, then the name of this conspiracy is Imran Khan himself. Imran Khan is not such a big personality that the world would conspire against him,” said Maryam in response to the claim made by the premier that the Opposition was being backed by foreign powers.

