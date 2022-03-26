News Desk

Govt to place PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim name to ECL

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on directed to place the name of absconder Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim, the main suspect in Nazim Jokhio murder case in the Exit Control List (ECL).

An important meeting of the Exit Control List (ECL) was held under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Law Firough Naseem after the interior minister recommended placing Jam Abdul Karim’s name on the ECL.

It may be recalled that PPP National Assembly member Jam Abdul Karim Nazim Jokhio is absconding in the murder case.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced to arrest Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim -booked in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio- who is planning to return to Pakistan to cast his vote during no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rashid had directed the Director General (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to add the name of the PPP MNA to the ECL list and also requested Interpol to issue a red warrant.

