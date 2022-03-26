In address to US troops in Poland,Biden praises Ukrainians for ‘stepping up’ to defend their country

POLAND – US President Joe Biden lauded the bravery of Ukrainian civilians while speaking to US troops in Poland, saying they are “stepping up.”

“Ukrainian people have a lot of backbone. They have a lot of guts,” Biden said. “Look at how they’re stepping up. … Women, young people standing in the middle of, in the front of a damn tank, just saying ‘I’m not leaving. I’m holding my ground.’ They’re incredible,” he said.

Biden said the stakes of the war in Ukraine extended beyond the country itself, framing the conflict as a test of democracies under threat from autocracies that could have global ramifications.

“What you’re engaging in is much more than just whether or not you can alleviate people of Ukraine. We’re in a new phase. Your generation, we’re in an inflection point,” he continued. “The question is, who is going to prevail? Is democracy going to prevail and the values we share? Or are autocracies going to prevail? That’s really what’s at stake,” Biden said. “What you’re doing is consequential, really consequential.”

The conflict underway only is about 50 miles (more than 80 kilometers) from where Biden was standing in Rzeszów. Echoing the large foreign policy frame he’s used previously, but with a Russian addition, he said the assembled US service members were “in the midst of a fight between democracies and oligarchs.”

“What’s at stake, not just what we’re doing here in Ukraine to help the Ukrainian people and keep the massacre from continuing, but beyond that what’s at stake is what are your kids and grandkids going to look like in terms of their freedom?” Biden said.

He thanked the US troops, calling them the “finest fighting force in the history of the world.” The US government believes they still “retain the capacity” to impose further non-military costs on Russia, like additional sanctions, over the Kremlin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Air Force One on Friday.

“We believe that we still retain the capacity to impose additional costs on Russia that are not strictly military costs,” Sullivan said. “We believe that, of course, there are additional measures to tighten the screws on sanctions and we’ll be constantly reviewing those.”

“We do think the sanctions will increasingly have the effect of pressuring and constraining the Russian economy, the Russian war machine in ways that will shape their thinking as they go forward. And that will undermine their capacity to play an aggressive role in the world, as they have done over the course of the past many years,” he added. Sullivan also stressed the importance of enforcing the already announced sanctions.

“This point about enforcement though, I think is really central because in the period ahead, Russia’s main focus from an economic perspective is going to be to figure out how they can get around over or under the sanctions that have been imposed. And blocking off those pathways is going to be vital to producing the kinds of cost imposition effects and vital to shaping the thinking in the Kremlin,” Sullivan said.

When asked about concerns over sanctions backfiring and causing the Russian population to solidify behind Russian President Vladimir Putin, Sullivan acknowledged that it’s a narrative the Russian government will try to push, but the US believes the Russian people will be able to “connect the dots.”