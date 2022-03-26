Islamabad public meeting to prove last nail in coffin of mafia: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has claimed that the Islamabad public meeting will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the mafia. He said millions of party workers are moving towards Islamabad on the call of PM Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that now Islamabad’s public meeting turns into a war between good and bad.

Usman Buzdar said that the public was fully aware that Imran Khan was a true leader. Every child of Pakistan knows who was right and who was wrong. The opponents cannot harm PM Imran Khan, he said and reaffirmed that we are

standing beside the captain.

The chief minister said that PM Imran Khan has come out from every crisis successfully and put the country in the right direction. People were supporting Imran Khan and remained to do so in the future as well. Islamabad public meeting will prove to be a public referendum against the opponents, he concluded