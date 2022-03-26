Italy’s World Cup qualification jinx still goes on

The FIFA World Cup misery of defending European champions Italy did not end in 2022 as the Azzurri failed to qualify for two straight World Cup tournaments.

Four-time world champions Italy were surprisingly beaten by North Macedonia 1-0 on Thursday in the 2022 World Cup playoff semifinals, which means the end of the road for the Italians.

Italy were the world champions in 1934, 1938, 1982, and 2006.

Before their UEFA EURO 2020 title in the 2021 summer, Italy previously won the 2006 World Cup, beating France on penalties at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

The 2018 World Cup in Russia did not feature Italy as the Azzurri were out of a World Cup for the first time in 60 years.

In Russia 2018 playoff, Italy were eliminated by Sweden. The Swedish national team won 1-0 on aggregate to bag the World Cup ticket.

A former Swedish midfielder, Jakob Johansson scored against Italy at Solna’s Friends Arena as Sweden barely won the first leg 1-0.

In the second leg, Sweden took a goalless draw at Milan’s San Siro Stadium to join the 2018 World Cup, and Italy were out.

Now coached by Roberto Mancini, Italy tasted the same bitter experience on Thursday evening as North Macedonia beat the EURO 2020 champions Italy 1-0 in Palermo.

Aleksandar Trajkovski scored the winning goal in the 92nd minute to take North Macedonia to the playoff final, where they will visit Portugal on Tuesday, March 29 at Porto’s Dragao Stadium.

Either Portugal or North Macedonia will be in Qatar.

The 2022 World Cup European Qualifiers playoff semis and final are played in single-leg knockout format.

This year’s World Cup is set to be held in Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.

Italians last played at 2014 World Cup

It was Brazil 2014 when Italy last played in a World Cup tournament.

The Azzurri were in the same group with England, Uruguay, and Costa Rica.

Italians came third to be eliminated in the group stage after having a win and two losses.

The best two teams in Group D, Costa Rica and Uruguay were in the Round of 16 in Brazil 2014.

Italy’s last World Cup appearance was against Uruguay on June 24, 2014, as the South American team beat the Azzurri 1-0 in Brazil’s Natal.

Uruguayan central defender and captain Diego Godin powered the header past Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in the 80th minute.

So, Uruguay stunned Italy in the 2014 World Cup and sent the European team to their home.