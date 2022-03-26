JUI-F ‘Mehngai’ march enters Punjab from Sindh

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Mehngai march which started from Karachi, Sindh has entered Punjab on Friday.

The participants of JUI-F Mehngai march, who are on their way to Islamabad to participate in the joint opposition protest against PTI-led government, were warmly received by a large number of JUI-F supporters at the Iqbalabad Interchange.

Tight security arrangement had been made when the participants reached Rahim Yar Khan. A large number of JUI-F workers also joined the caravan in Rahim Yar Khan.

After a short stay in Rahim Yar Khan, the JUI-F Mehngai march left for Multan via Motorway. The JUI-F caravan is scheduled to reach Islamabad on March 27.