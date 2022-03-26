News Desk

JUI-F ‘Mehngai’ march enters Punjab from Sindh

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)  Mehngai  march which started from Karachi, Sindh has entered Punjab on Friday.

The participants of JUI-F  Mehngai  march, who are on their way to Islamabad to participate in the joint opposition protest against PTI-led government, were warmly received by a large number of JUI-F supporters at the Iqbalabad Interchange.

Tight security arrangement had been made when the participants reached Rahim Yar Khan. A large number of JUI-F workers also joined the caravan in Rahim Yar Khan.

After a short stay in Rahim Yar Khan, the JUI-F  Mehngai  march left for Multan via Motorway. The JUI-F caravan is scheduled to reach Islamabad on March 27.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Gree offers 10 years of peace of mind

Lahore

Kite string injures youth in Lahore

National

Pakistan reports 189 coronavirus cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours

National

PM says our society is not following Amr Bil Maroof

Islamabad

Constitution doesn’t specify MNAs are required to be loyal to parties: SC

Islamabad

PTI leaders convey PM’s message to MQM high-ups in Islamabad

Islamabad

Shehbaz is our next PM, says Zardari

Islamabad

Sanjrani for switching off unnecessary lights today

Lahore

Maryam claims PM Imran’s ‘trump card’ is resignation

Islamabad

‘No-trust motion to be taken up as per law’

1 of 306

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More