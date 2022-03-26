Man killed, two injured in firing on car in Sheikhupura

At least one person was killed and two others injured in the firing of unidentified armed men on a car here Friday-Saturday night, police said.

According to details, unknown gunmen sprayed bullets on a car near a petrol pump located on Muridke Road in Sheikhupura.

As a result of firing, one person was killed and two others sustained bullet wounds and attackers fled the scene of a crime.

The body and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital Muridke where the body was handed over to heirs after legal formalities.

The police after registering a case against unidentified assailants have started an investigation.