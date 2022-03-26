Maryam claims PM Imran’s ‘trump card’ is resignation

Says no one will come to his rescue now | Fasten seatbelts, plane can land in old Pakistan anytime

LAHORE – PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Friday told PM Imran Khan that the people of Pakistan will ‘definitely come out to rally but only to oust him and his government.’

She expressed these views while addressing the PML-N workers in Lahore on Friday. Her statement, was a response to PM Imran’s request to the nation to come out of their houses to support him ahead of the no-confidence motion that the joint Opposition had submitted against him.

“People will definitely leave their houses, but only to send you home,” she said. Maryam added that the PM often says he has ‘trump cards’ that he will use to the benefit of the nation.

“You only have one trump card and that is your resignation,” she responded. She also said that PM Imran was using money from the national treasury to fund his rallies and that the people will hold him accountable for it.

PM Imran is being ousted only due to the nation’s curses, Maryam added. “People beg me to save them from him whenever I go to Islamabad.”

Talking about the national exchequer, she added that PM fears people will find out the money he has stolen and hid it in Banigala. “He is afraid of the money he has stolen in Banigala,” Maryam remarked, adding that “no one will come to his rescue now.”

“He used to claim he will never give a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO),” Maryam claimed, “now look how he is begging for one.”

She further added the next PML-N rally, which will cross the GT Road, will be headed by her and Hamza Shehbaz. It will cause “the prosperous time of Nawaz Sharif’s leadership to come back.” Maryam asked the party workers to fasten seatbelts because the plane of Naya Pakistan could land in old Pakistan anytime.

“The power of the Prime Minister would be taken away by the curses of the people.” She said it was Imran’s policies and not any external conspiracy or opposition pressure that would result in the incumbent’s ouster. “It’s the people who want you go to home.”

She further said it was unheard for those in the government to lose the support of their lawmakers, adding that more and more PTI lawmakers were throwing their support behind the opposition.

She said that she had no idea whether Imran would expel his parliamentarians from the party or they would eject him.

Maryam asked the charged crowd to tie their seat belt as the airplane of Pakistan was going to land in old Pakistan, adding that Imran Khan used to say daily that he would not give NRO to the Opposition but now he was asking for NRO from everyone for himself and paying regards at every doorstep to save his government.

She asserted that the Opposition would not topple the PTI’s government but the curses of Pakistani people would bring Imran’s corrupt and incompetent government down.

Earlier, PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz addressed the workers and said the party activists always stood by the PML-N through thick and thin.

He recalled that when he was a child, the police had rounded up his 80-year-old grandfather, adding that even today political workers were being arrested for having association with a party.

He claimed that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has been found involved in foreign funding case, adding that those who had made the Constitution of Pakistan witticism and now the people would make them joke.

He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to respectfully resign and not to spend public money on holding a public gathering in Islamabad on March 27.

He maintained that the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan would succeed with a big margin, adding he (Imran) for his misdeeds would have to appear before the court of people, whom he had deceived.

Hamza further said that Imran Khan had already lost the confidence and trust of Pakistanis, and now he was getting panicked as he would be made accountable for all his wrongdoings.

The PML-N leader said, “Imran Khan Niazi says to drag Shehbaz Sharif on the roads, adding that the poor had massively suffered due to his blind revenge against the PML-N.