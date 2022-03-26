Imran Mukhtar

Ministry calls more Rangers, FC for Islamabad rallies

ISLAMABAD    –    Ministry of Interior on Friday requisitioned additional troops of Frontier Constabulary (FC) and Rangers to deal with the law and order situation during the upcoming separate political rallies of ruling PTI and the joint opposition scheduled to be held in the capital on this weekend.

A meeting that met under the chair of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed at the interior ministry also decided to call additional police personnel from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for assistance of Islamabad Police. Earlier, the ministry had ordered deployment of paramilitary Rangers and FC in the capital ahead of the crucial voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, the minister instructed the police and local administration of both Islamabad and Rawalpindi that there should be no hurdle in the movement of citizens during the rallies. “The administration should make sure that political parties hold their rallies at designated places,” he was quoted as saying this in the meeting

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan also attended the meeting besides senior officers of the police and administration of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

