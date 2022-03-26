News Desk

MQM-P delegation likely to meet PM Imran Khan today

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) is likely to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday (today), citing sources.

PM Imran Khan has expressed wishes to meet MQM-P leadership today, however, it was postponed as the ally party’s leaders departed back to Karachi.

MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar and Khawaja Izharul Hassan will depart for Islamabad at 4:00 pm today.

On the other hand, MQM-P started preparing a draft for joining the opposition alliance following the negotiations with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)

They added that the draft agreement will include conditions of progress on the local government (LG) act, provincial finance commission (PFC), 40 per cent job quota and effective steps to end recruitments on fake domiciles.

The draft agreement will also demand population census from the Centre, K-IV project, Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), enforcement of Article 146(A) and its constitutional cover.

The political party will also seek Karachi’s representation in the federal institutions, sources added.

Qureshi meets MQM-P leaders

Earlier in the day, a government delegation led by Shah Mahmood Qureshi has held a meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders in Islamabad.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with Asad Umar and Pervaiz Khattak met the MQM delegation. During the meeting, Qureshi conveyed the important message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the MQM-P leadership.

The meeting was also attended by federal ministers Farogh Naseem, Aminul Haque and Javed Hanif.

While talking to ARY News, Qureshi said that they took a goodwill message to MQM Pakistan. “We have told them to be together as they are our ally. The meeting with the MQM-P delegation was held in a good environment and it was a positive and fruitful meeting.”

The foreign minister said that the MQM-P delegation has clearly told them that they have not made any commitment with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), adding that MQM-P told them that PPP is giving false statements.

