‘No-trust motion to be taken up as per law’

ISLAMABAD – The much-awaited the National Assembly session, respecting the parliamentary convention, yesterday adjourned only after offering a Fateha for the departed soul of late Khyal Zaman, who died over a month before.

Anticipating the reservations of opposition for not taking up the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser hurriedly shared the parliamentary practice for adjourning the house without taking up a single agenda. About the no-confidence motion, the chair assured to take the motion in accordance with the law. “Vote of confidence will be taken up as per rules and procedures,” said the chair, before adjourning the house.

“It is a parliamentary convention that the first sitting of the National Assembly after the death of an MNA is limited to prayers for the departed soul,” he said.

Both Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif and PPP-P Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tried to take the floor but the chair avoided giving the floor and adjourned the house to meet again on Monday [March 28].

With the onset of the proceedings, female MNAs Aliya Hamza Malik and Zartag Gul from PTI raised the slogan ‘Imran Khan Zindabad’ and in response PPP-P’s MNA Shazia Marri shouted ‘Jamhoriyat [Democracy] Zindabad’.

Unlike the normal session of the national assembly, the main opposition members Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Khwaja Muhammad Asif were sitting in the session before the start of the proceedings. As many as 160 members of opposition participated in the proceedings of the house.

Whereas, over a hundred members from the ruling clique including PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shireen Mazari, Asad Umar and Ali Muhammad Khan , MQM-P’s AminUl Haq as well as Grand Democratic Alliance’s Dr Fehmida Mirza attended the proceedings.

The National Assembly Secretariat the other day [Thursday] had issued a 15-point ‘Orders of the Day’ for the NA session, which included the no-confidence resolution. The government side is also intending to put important bill related to carving out Southern Punjab province.

The opposition had submitted the no-confident motion and requisition for the session to the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8. The Voting on the resolution will be held at least three to seven days after it would be tabled before the National Assembly.