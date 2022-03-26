No-trust vote: Govt expedites efforts to woo allies

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has intensified its efforts to woo its allies ahead of a no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources, a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) is likely to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday (today).

PM Imran Khan has expressed wishes to meet MQM-P leadership yesterday, however, it was postponed as the ally party’s leaders departed back to Karachi.

MQM-P convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar and Khawaja Izharul Hassan will depart for Islamabad at 4:00 pm today.

The development comes after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi yesterday reached out to both the key allies of the ruling PTI— the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with Asad Umar and Pervaiz Khattak met the MQM delegation. During the meeting, Qureshi conveyed the important message of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the MQM-P leadership.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi had a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. The two political veterans discussed the current political scenario and also fixed a meeting for Saturday.

Reportedly, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak would meet with PML (Q) leadership at 2 PM at their residence.

The PML(Q), who has been in alliance with the PTI government, is yet to take a clear stance over the no-trust move. The no-confidence motion is expected to be put to vote on March 28, 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday adjourned until March 28 the crucial session of the lower house of Parliament that was summoned on the opposition’s requisition to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-trust motion.

The session was put off until 4pm on Monday after Fateha was offered for late MNA Khayal Zaman.