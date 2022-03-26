Officials being probed on charge of removing record from CM House

LAHORE – The officers and other employees at the Chief Minister (CM) House are being probed on the charge of allegedly removing official record from the CM House and shifting it to an unidentified place, it has been learnt. According to official sources, Implementation and Coordination (I&C) Secretary Zaid Bin Maqsood is supervising the inquiry against the suspected officials.

It is to be noted here that several disgruntled parliamentarians of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had alleged misappropriation of development funds and transfers and postings of blue-eyed officers of the Punjab chief minister in violation of the rules and merit. Informed sources also confirmed that not only had the laptops been removed from the CM Office, but the officials posted there also got the data deleted from cell phones.

Two trucks were reportedly hired to shift the official documents from 7 Club Road and 5 Club Road, respectively. Furthermore, footages of the interior of the CM House had also been deleted from the CCTV cameras.