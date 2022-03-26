Our Staff Reporter

Officials being probed on charge of removing record from CM House

LAHORE    –   The officers and other employees at the Chief Minister (CM) House are being probed on the charge of allegedly removing official record from the CM House and shifting it to an unidentified place, it has been learnt. According to official sources, Implementation and Coordination (I&C) Secretary Zaid Bin Maqsood is supervising the inquiry against the suspected officials.

It is to be noted here that several disgruntled parliamentarians of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had alleged misappropriation of development funds and transfers and postings of blue-eyed officers of the Punjab chief minister in violation of the rules and merit. Informed sources also confirmed that not only had the laptops been removed from the CM Office, but the officials posted there also got the data deleted from cell phones.

Two trucks were reportedly hired to shift the official documents from 7 Club Road and 5 Club Road, respectively. Furthermore, footages of the interior of the CM House had also been deleted from the CCTV cameras.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan rejects India’s stance on OIC declaration

Islamabad

PTI breaks tradition by not calling joint parliamentary party meeting

National

Sialkot DC for cleanliness, security at public parks

Islamabad

Intermittent gusty winds likely in various parts of country: PMD

National

ECP organises ‘Voter Awareness’ seminar at USKT

Islamabad

Ministry calls more Rangers, FC for Islamabad rallies

Lahore

Admin reviews preparations for Ramazan bazaars in city

Lahore

Three-day celebrations of Mela Chiraghan from today

Lahore

Stern action against child molesters ordered

Lahore

JKT group to remain aloof from PTI’s 27th rally

1 of 516

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More