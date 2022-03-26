Pakistan rejects India’s stance on OIC declaration

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan yesterday strongly rejected the totally untenable and irresponsible statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on the unanimously adopted outcomes and resolutions of the 48th Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers held in Islamabad from 22-23 March 2022.

The OIC is the collective voice of the Muslim Ummah and the second largest international organization after the United Nations with 57 members and 6 observer states, said a foreign ministry statement. The OIC has a long-standing principled position in support of the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination granted to them by the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, it added. While refusing to implement the UNSC resolutions, India has for decades tried to suppress the voice of the Kashmiris through brutal and indiscriminate use of force and gross and systematic violations of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

“Besides, the ascendant BJP-RSS inspired “Hindutva” ideology has restricted the space for minorities, especially Muslims, whose persecution under state patronage has become a norm in today’s India,” the statement said. It said “The OIC has accordingly condemned massive human rights abuses in IIOJK, and has once again firmly rejected India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and subsequent steps aimed at altering the demographic composition of the occupied territory.”

The OIC has also denounced the blatant and widespread discrimination, intolerance and violence against Muslims in India, and called upon India to ensure their rights including religious freedom, the statement said.