Pakistan reports 189 coronavirus cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported 4 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,523,590. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,340 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 189 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,551 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,094 in Sindh, 6,312 in KP, 1,022 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

