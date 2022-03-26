News Desk

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis attacks on Saudi Arabia

Pakistan has strongly condemned the drone and missile attacks launched by Houthi militia to target the civilian infrastructure and energy facilities in different parts of Saudi Arabia, which were successfully intercepted and destroyed by Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar called for immediate cessation of these attacks that violate the international law and threaten peace and security of Saudi Arabia and the region.

The spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

