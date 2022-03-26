News Desk

PM Imran to address public meeting in Kamalia today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public meeting in Sports Complex here today (Saturday).

The prime minister’s visit is part of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) public contact campaign.

The local PTI leaders plan a warm welcome for prime minister on arrival in the area and banners are visible in the entire city.

PM will address a public gathering and perform the groundbreaking of mega projects, including University of Kamalia, an Industrial Zone and Degree Colleges.

MNA Riaz Fatyana has said that Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak and other senior leadership of the party.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that three rats wanted to hunt him down but he will defeat them as they want Imran Khan to give them NRO somehow but “I will not give them NRO like General (R) Musharraf.”

It merits mention that opposition seeks to throw Khan out after rallying thousands of people on a campaign that he has mismanaged the economy, governance and foreign policy.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his term in office.

The joint opposition consists of major parties such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – of former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto – and has a strength of nearly 163 in the lower house.

It needs a simple majority of 172 to prevail in the no-confidence vote.

